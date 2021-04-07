Warren County COVID update for April 7

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as four recoveries.

The county was monitoring 140 active coronavirus cases, including four hospitalized, one more than yesterday.

The current case count has risen by 35 percent since March 7.

All of Wednesday’s cases involved general community exposures. The county says unsafe practices at workplaces and social gatherings continue to be a problem.

Two new cases were connected to Queensbury Union Free School District. The district did not have a post detailing the case.

The county said they are working with SUNY Adirondack to hold a 200-dose clinic later this week, and held a clinic on Tuesday for those ages 18 and up.

