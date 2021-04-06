Warren County COVID update for April 6

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 12 new recoveries.

The county was monitoring 130 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

Three hospitalized cases were discharged on Tuesday, leaving four currently hospitalized.

New cases Tuesday included ones connected to Glens Falls City School District and Queensbury Union Free School District. Both districts are currently closed for spring break.

Warren County Health Services said they continue to see workplaces not enforce coronavirus safety around meals and breaks.

The county was setting up its first vaccine clinic for students on Tuesday as all state residents ages 16 and up became eligible to be vaccinated.