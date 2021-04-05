Warren County COVID update for April 5

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 20 recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 125 cases of coronavirus among residents, including seven in the hospital.

Health Services said Monday’s cases all originated from community exposures.

Health director Ginelle Jones advises caution as families and students travel over spring breaks. Recent case numbers have come from workplace gatherings, team sports and general failure to follow guidelines.

Warren County updated its map tracking coronavirus cases by zip code.

The county is currently working with state health officials and school districts to coordinate further coronavirus vaccination clinics, as all those 16 and up will be eligible for vaccination starting Tuesday.

“Warren County Health Services is working to increase its allocation of vaccine for the coming weeks to meet the demand,” Jones said.