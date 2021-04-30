Warren County COVID update for April 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the lowest number of daily new cases since Nov. 30, as well as 20 recoveries.

The county was monitoring 70 coronavirus cases as of Friday, including 3 hospitalized cases after two discharges from Thursday.

The total active case number Friday was the lowest the county has seen since Dec. 4, 2020, when there were 69 active cases.

“We are very happy to see that our case numbers have been declining as our vaccination numbers increase, but we ask that our Warren County residents continue to follow COVID-related safety protocols and not let their guard down,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “We urge anyone who has not gotten a COVID vaccination yet to do so, because we still need to make progress on that front to bring this pandemic under control.”

Recent cases have largely stemmed from household, work and social contacts.

The county continued to urge caution Friday for county residents traveling to southern states, which has been a source of exposure.

Vaccines at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury are now availible without an appointment.