Warren County COVID update for April 28

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with seven recoveries.

The county was monitoring 92 cases on Wednesday, including seven hospitalized, one of which was a new admission.

Wednesday’s case number was as low as numbers have been in nearly two months, since March 3.

Two new cases were quarantined before confirmed positive, due to previous contact with other confirmed positive cases.

Two cases came from county school districts.

One case was confirmed at Johnsburg Central School District. The district said in a web post that the infected individual was last in the building on April 16, meaning no need for contact tracing going forward.

Another case was confirmed at Glens Falls City School District, with no further information provided.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that all state-run vaccination clinics would begin accepting walk-ins starting on Thursday. That includes the Warren County site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

Warren County cautioned that new coronavirus cases continue to stem from travel to southern states, and urges caution in out-of-state travel.

