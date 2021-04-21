Warren County COVID update for April 21

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as six recoveries.

The county is monitoring 111 coronavirus cases, including nine hospitalized. That’s the most concurrent hospitalizations the county has seen since February 2, when the number stood at 13.

One new case Wednesday came from Warrensburg Central School District.

The county said that at least three of this week’s new coronavirus cases originated from recent travel to southern states. Travelers out-of-state are required to fill out the New York Traveler Health Form, which can be found online.

The county is running a coronavirus vaccine clinic on Wednesday that still has many openings.

Don Lehman with Warren County has said changing demographics in who needs to get vaccinated have created openings in recent clinics.

Those who wish to get vaccinated at a county clinic can find more information online.

