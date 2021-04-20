Warren County COVID update for April 20

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 12 new recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 107 coronavirus cases, including 98 with mild illness and seven hospitalized.

Two cases came from county school districts.

One new case was tied to Lake George Elementary School, and is currently quarantined.

The other new case was confirmed at Warrensburg Central School District.

Workplace contact continues to be a point of contact for new coronavirus cases in the community, including out-of-county cases.

Warren County said younger individuals who have not yet been vaccinated also make up a large group contributing to the spread.

Those who want to know more about Warren County coronavirus cases or vaccines can call the county hotline at (518) 761-6200.