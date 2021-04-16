Warren County COVID update for April 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 39 recoveries.

The county is monitoring 86 active coronavirus cases, five of which are currently hospitalized.

Two cases were reported by Glens Falls City School District. Another was confirmed at Prospect School in Queensbury.

All of Friday’s new cases involved people who have not yet been vaccinated, many of them young people, as well as some household members who seem to have infected each other within a short span of time.

The county is encouraging those seeking vaccination to contact local pharmacies, many of which have vaccine doses to spare.