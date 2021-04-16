Warren County COVID update for April 16

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 39 recoveries.

The county is monitoring 86 active coronavirus cases, five of which are currently hospitalized.

Two cases were reported by Glens Falls City School District. Another was confirmed at Prospect School in Queensbury.

All of Friday’s new cases involved people who have not yet been vaccinated, many of them young people, as well as some household members who seem to have infected each other within a short span of time.

The county is encouraging those seeking vaccination to contact local pharmacies, many of which have vaccine doses to spare.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire