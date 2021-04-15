Warren County COVID update for April 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 11 recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 110 active coronavirus cases, three of which are hospitalized.

Two hospitalized cases were discharged on Thursday, and one newly admitted.

The county celebrated the fact that only six cases have emerged from the 22,659 county residents fully vaccinated against coronavirus as of Thursday, as well as 20 among people who only got their first dose.

“The data show that vaccination is working to keep people from getting ill with COVID-19,” said Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones. “Of the Warren County residents we have had who were vaccinated and contracted COVID, all experienced mild illness. We want to continue to stress how important vaccination is, and urge everyone to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Several cases were confirmed at county school districts.

Two cases were confirmed at Queensbury Union Free School District. A post from the district says that both cases came from William H. Barton Intermediate School, one last in the building on April 12 and the other on April 13.

Contact tracing is underway in both cases.

One case was confirmed at Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. The district said that the individual was tied to the elementary school, but did not indicate how recently they had been in the building.

One case was confirmed at Johnsburg Central School District. The district said the individual was last in the building on March 31, and contact tracing was already taking place.

The county is continuing to hold vaccine clinics, and is pointing residents to seek out open appointments at local pharmacies.