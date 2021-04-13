Warren County COVID update for April 13

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 30 recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 102 coronavirus cases. Five are hospitalized, two fewer from Monday.

New cases on Tuesday continued to largely stem from exposures at workplaces and businesses.

Warren County has updated its public exposure list with a series of possible exposures at Lowe’s in Queensbury.

The exposures were all tied to the same individual, who was present at the store on April 5-6 and 9-11, and was often at the front end of the store.

The county is continuing to set up coronavirus vaccine clinics, prioritizing filling in gaps from a lack of Johnson & Johnson doses.