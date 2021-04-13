Warren County COVID update for April 13

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 30 recoveries.

The county is currently monitoring 102 coronavirus cases. Five are hospitalized, two fewer from Monday.

New cases on Tuesday continued to largely stem from exposures at workplaces and businesses.

Warren County has updated its public exposure list with a series of possible exposures at Lowe’s in Queensbury.

The exposures were all tied to the same individual, who was present at the store on April 5-6 and 9-11, and was often at the front end of the store.

The county is continuing to set up coronavirus vaccine clinics, prioritizing filling in gaps from a lack of Johnson & Johnson doses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire