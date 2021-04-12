Warren County COVID update for April 12

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 17 recoveries.

126 coronavirus cases were being monitored in the county, including 119 considered mild and seven in the hospital.

The county said that seven of Monday’s new cases were already in quarantine when confirmed COVID-positive. The county said that came down to preemptive contact tracing measures.

One of Monday’s new cases involved someone associated with Glens Falls City School District.

The county said that 200 doses of Moderna vaccine were expected to arrive this week, for use at a public clinic intended for those ages 18 and older.

The county also updated its graphic breaking down active coronavirus cases by zip code.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire