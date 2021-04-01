Warren County COVID update for April 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with six recoveries.

There are eight county residents currently hospitalized, up by two from Wednesday. Warren County has reported that as the highest number since Feb. 4.

As of Thursday, there were 150 active coronavirus cases in Warren County.

Two school districts had cases confirmed.

One case was confirmed at Warrensburg Central School District. The district had not provided any details on the case on Thursday.

One case involved an individual at Queensbury Union Free School District. The district did not make a post on the case as of Thursday.

As cases rise in the county again, the department of health services urges residents to celebrate the Easter holiday safely, not gathering with those from other residences who have not been vaccinated.