Warren County COVID update, December 12

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 77 recoveries since Sunday. Eighteen residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials said 14 of the 18 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. They say the critically ill person is unvaccinated. Eleven of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 1,638 of 45,545 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, December 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration links posted Wednesday)

Tuesday, December 21, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, December 28 Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website. Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.