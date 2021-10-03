Warren County COVID Oct. 3, update reports 23 new cases

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the Warren County Health Services reports fourteen are hospitalized as of Sunday, one more than Saturday, amounting to the highest daily total since January 20, 2021.

Health Services has reported 23 additional COVID cases Sunday, 22 recoveries. and monitoring 225 active COVID cases, with 210 of them involving mild illness.

New COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel, and youth sports. Six of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spreading of COVID. Seven involved individuals who had been on campus in the Warrensburg, Glens Falls, and Queensbury school districts.

As of Sunday, 484 of 43,486 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 454 of 484 had a mild illness, while 19 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and one critically ill before recovering. Eight passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days. Registration links can be found by visiting the Warren County COVID Hub,

Tuesday, October 5, first dose clinic at Glens Falls Middle School cafeteria, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., open to public . Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available.

. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available. Tuesday, October 5 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Thursday, October 7 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., booster shots and third doses. Pfizer for booster shots, Moderna and Pfizer for third doses.

Tuesday, October 12 First dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

As of September 30, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 223 Pfizer, 148 Moderna, 61 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 19 unknown.