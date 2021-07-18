Warren County COVID and vaccine update

Warren County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, July 18, Warren County gave out a COVID and vaccine update.

COVID Stats:

  • Two additional COVID cases
  • Two additional recoveries
  • Monitoring 23 active COVID cases 
  • One is hospitalized in serious condition
  • One is moderately ill outside of the hospital

The Capital Region has the highest COVID test positivity percentage in New York State, with Warren County being second-highest in Capital Region at 2.0%.

Warren County COVID update 7/18

Vaccine update:

  • 26 of 40,535 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for COVID
  • 22 of 26 had mild illness
  • One became moderately ill
  • One seriously ill 
  • Two critically ill before passing away

Upcoming vaccine update:

  • Monday, July 19 — Thurman Town Hall, Thurman, 1:30 p.m to 2 p.m. first and second doses.
  • Monday, July 19 — Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 21st – Glens Falls City Park Bandstand, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during “Take a Bite.”
  • Friday, July 23rd – Horicon Town Hall, Brant Lake, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during “Food Truck Friday.”

