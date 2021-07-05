Warren County COVID and vaccine update

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 5 the Warren County Health Services reported a COVID and vaccine update.
COVID update:
- Warren County Health Services reported one additional COVID case Monday along with no additional recoveries.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring 10 active COVID cases as of Monday, all of them suffering from a mild illness.
- As vaccination numbers continue to increase, Warren County’s active COVID case number for today is 73% lower than it was a month ago.
- 40,001 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these 19 cases. 17 of 19 had mild illness, while one became moderately ill and one critically ill before passing away.
Vaccine update:
- 41,992 Warren County residents (65.3% of the county’s population, 6 highest among counties in New York State) received their first vaccine doses as of July 4
- 40,001 have been fully vaccinated
- 62.2% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series (Tied for 1st in Capital Region, 4th in NY State), compared to the state average of 52.9%.
COVID data:
- 7-day average of new cases is 1.0 .
- 3,529 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 227 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 3,289 in the community. 309 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- 3,476 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March 2020 when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases recovered.
- 69 residents pass away from COVID infections. 35 died in a nursing home, 27 in a hospital, 5 at home and 2 in an assisted living facility.
- 22 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.
- 7-day average for test positivity stood at 0.5% and the Capital Region’s rate 0.3%.