Warren County COVID-19 update Saturday, February 5

WARREN COUNTY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, February 5, Warren County reported 68 new coronavirus cases. There were 15 hospitalizations, down by two from Thursday. 9 of them are among fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County reported 352 new COVID-19 cases over the last five days. The 7-day average test positivity rate stood at 9.8%.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

North Warren Central School, Monday, February 7, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District, Tuesday, February 8, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lake George Central School, February 10 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In addition: