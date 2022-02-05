Warren County COVID-19 update Saturday, February 5
WARREN COUNTY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, February 5, Warren County reported 68 new coronavirus cases. There were 15 hospitalizations, down by two from Thursday. 9 of them are among fully vaccinated residents.
Warren County reported 352 new COVID-19 cases over the last five days. The 7-day average test positivity rate stood at 9.8%.
Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.
Warren County recommends residents:
- Get a COVID-19 vaccination
- Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test
- Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places
- Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings
- Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance
- If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment
Upcoming vaccination clinics:
- North Warren Central School, Monday, February 7, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Queensbury Union Free School District, Tuesday, February 8, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Lake George Central School, February 10 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In addition:
- Warren County Health Services vaccine clinics for the general public will be held on Tuesday afternoons/evenings at Warren County Municipal Center until further notice, with the next scheduled for February 8. Find details and registration links at the Warren County webpage.
- The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall offers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.