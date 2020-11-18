Warren County COVID-19 update for Nov. 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One additional COVID case was reported to the Warren County Health Department on Wednesday which brings the total number of active cases in the county to 27. Officials say the only new case is a college student who contracted the virus outside of the county and is at home to recover.
Two people are being treated in the hospital with one in critical condition. There have been 35 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.
The County Health Services have released guidelines for those attending a holiday gathering.
- Until further notice, no more than 10 people can come together at a gathering at a home in New York State under COVID-19 guidelines
- If hosting a gathering, inform guests to stay home if feeling any symptoms of illness and check your temperature before leaving the house
- Gather outside whenever possible
- If hosting an indoor gathering, please open windows to allow extra ventilation
- Mask/face covering and social distance guidelines should be enforced, even outside
- Sit only with members of your household when eating or drinking
- Keep at least 6 feet of “social distance” when in the company of those from outside
- your household, particularly when involved in conversations
- Serve individual drinks, and do not share drinkware or communal drinks
- Do not serve food buffet style, where people gather in close quarters to get food or
- line up for food. Limit use of shared food-serving utensils
- Allow multiple entrances and exits to be used to avoid crowding, and ensure adequate
- space
- Discourage people from sharing items that are difficult to clean, sanitize, or disinfect
- Offer paper towels for handwashing in the bathroom, and remove community towels
- Keep a list of who is in attendance in case there is a subsequent illness and contact
- tracing is needed
