Warren County COVID-19 update for Nov. 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One additional COVID case was reported to the Warren County Health Department on Wednesday which brings the total number of active cases in the county to 27. Officials say the only new case is a college student who contracted the virus outside of the county and is at home to recover.

Two people are being treated in the hospital with one in critical condition. There have been 35 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the county.

The County Health Services have released guidelines for those attending a holiday gathering.