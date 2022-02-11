WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 11, Warren County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases in the County. Health Services said 24 of those cases are from at-home COVID-19 tests kits.

On Friday, the County says they are monitoring 16 hospitalizations, one fewer than Thursday. Nine of those have been vaccinated against coronavirus, and four have received booster shots.

Warren County saw 225 newer COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days. The County’s 7-day average positive coronavirus test rate was 8.3%, with fewer cases reported during the course of the week.

Upcoming vaccination clinic:

Warren County Municipal Center, on Tuesday, February 15, from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, February 17, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Vaccination clinics will remain ongoing through the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall. Heath Officials say Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Residents are reminded contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.