Warren County COVID-19 update Dec. 26

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Ten new cases of COVID-19 bring the total to 951 confirmed cases in Warren County. The county is reporting 221 active cases as of Saturday, December 26.

With 23 additional recoveries, there are a total of 719 Warren County residents that have recovered from the virus. The county said most of the active cases have been from family/friend gatherings, workplaces, or unknown origins.

There are 656 residents in mandatory quarantine at 294 addresses.

Thirty-seven residents have died from COVID-19 to date. Warren County’s seven-day rolling average is 25.7%.

Warren County is urging people to refrain from holding/going to social gatherings with individuals outside their household. They are also asking that residents continue to social distance, wear a mask, and wash their hands frequently.

Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton county residents can get tested for COVID-19 at the Warren County Municipal Center Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m. with an appointment.

The county has added new information on their COVID Hub about the COVID-19 vaccine.