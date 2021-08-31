Warren County COVID-19 update, August 31

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reports 24 new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries on Tuesday. Officials are currently monitoring 166 active cases, with 151 of them involving a mild illness.

Eleven people are hospitalized as of Tuesday, two more than Monday. Two are in critical condition. The county says the new cases involved community spread of COVID-19. Four were in quarantine for COVID before testing positive.

Public health officials in Warren County says they’ve seen an increase of “breakthrough” cases. Seven of Tuesday’s cases were people who have been vaccinated. Out of the 42,032 vaccinated residents in Warren County, 204 have tested positive.

Upcoming Warren County vaccination clinics

  • Wednesday, September 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center: additional dose for immunocompromised only
  • Thursday, September 2 at Johnsburg Central School, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for students over age 12 and any member of the community needing a first dose vaccination
  • Tuesday, September 7 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, September 14 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

