Warren County: COVID spread shifting toward more infected children

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases, as well as two recoveries.

The county is monitoring 61 active coronavirus cases, up from single-digit numbers a month ago. It’s the highest the number has been since May 15.

In its daily update, the county said that many recent cases have involved children ages 12 and younger, who are too young to get vaccinated. The county had advice for how best to avoid children transmitting coronavirus.

“Children who are ill should not go to day camp, daycare, summer school or elsewhere in public, and parents should seek a COVID test for them as soon as possible,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.

Six of Monday’s new cases involved people who had been quarantined due to previous exposure. Three others involve household exposures.

One of Monday’s new cases came from someone fully vaccinated for coronavirus. Warren County said the case number among those fully vaccinated has risen since the emergence of the delta variant locally.

As of Monday, 51 fully vaccinated county residents have been confirmed to have coronavirus, out of 41,064 vaccinated residents.

Warren County has a coronavirus vaccine clinic set for the Warren County Human Services Building from 5-7 p.m. Monday.