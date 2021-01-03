Warren County COVID-19 exposure advisory

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is out with a COVID-19 exposure advisory.

Health officials say there was a possible exposure at a Dunkin’ in Queensbury and a Verizon store in Glens Falls. Anyone who was at either location on the above dates is asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure.

If you do begin to experience symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

