Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Corrections and parole officers will now be allowed to wear masks to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19 while on duty. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, however, is not supplying them for all officers, so the corrections union NYSCOPBA is doing what they can to help out.

Prior to April 1st, 2020, corrections and parole officers were prohibited from wearing N95 or surgical masks on duty. Now, DOCCS announced that after a thorough internal review, they will allow it.