Warren County coronavirus update Wednesday, September 30

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health officials reported two new coronavirus cases during their update Wednesday morning, with no additional recoveries. There are 17 active cases of the virus in the county.

The two new cases live in the same house and the source of their infection is under investigation.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report