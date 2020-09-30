Warren County coronavirus update Wednesday, September 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health officials reported two new coronavirus cases during their update Wednesday morning, with no additional recoveries. There are 17 active cases of the virus in the county.
The two new cases live in the same house and the source of their infection is under investigation.
