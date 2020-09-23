Warren County coronavirus update Wednesday, September 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported four new coronavirus cases in the county Wednesday morning. There are 20 active cases in the county.

Of the four new cases, one is an employee of a Queensbury business, Martha’s Dandee Cream. They notified the public earlier Wednesday morning through their social media pages. Health officials do not believe there is a concern for public exposure at the business.

Of the other three new cases, one works at a business that has dealt with coronavirus spread among staff, another case lives in a household with multiple people who previously tested positive, and the fourth is a caregiver for someone who recently tested positive.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES