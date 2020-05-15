Warren County coronavirus update, two nursing home deaths reported

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that two more nursing home residents have died in the southern part of the county. There have been 28 deaths reported in the county, 19 have occurred at a nursing home, six in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and one at a private residence. Before contracting the virus, 22 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

There have been 219 confirmed cases since testing began and of those 219 cases, 136 people have made a full recovery. Three people are being treated in the hospital, two of those patients are in critical condition.

Health care professionals in Warren County have been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities since late last week and into the weekend, thanks to additional testing kits provided by the state of New York for this purpose. The vast majority of those tests have come back negative, and positive tests have not occurred in any new facilities in Warren County as of Friday.

The staff at the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services testing site performed 20 tests Friday and has tested a total of 769 people since the facility began operation April 9. Tests are also being performed by other medical providers in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES