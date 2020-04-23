Warren County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that two more people have died due to complications from coronavirus. One person passed away at the hospital and was a resident of a county nursing home, the other person died at a private residence. They were both residents of the southern part of the county. There have been eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Warren County Health Services recorded eight more positive COVID-19 cases between Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 115 accumulative cases since the outbreak began. Of those 115 cases, 63 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are four people being treated in the hospital, two of those patients are in critical condition.

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services coronavirus drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center tested an additional 13 people on Thursday, for a total of 255 since it began operation April 9.

The testing site is in operation Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. You must contact a doctor or Urgent Care to receive a test.

