Warren County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been two more COVID-19 related deaths in the county bringing the total to 13. The people who passed were residents of a nursing home in the southern part of the county.

During the outbreak, seven Warren County COVID-19 deaths have occurred at a nursing home, four in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and another at a private residence.

They also said that there have been 146 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 146 cases, 99 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are four people being treated in the hospital, three of those cases are in critical condition.

There were 31 additional COVID-19 tests were given at the joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services testing site at Warren County Municipal Center on Thursday, for a total of 414 tests taken to date.

The site is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. You must contact your doctor or Urgent Care to receive a test.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Management has received several hundred colorful cloth masks from diligent residents. They are given to Dr. Richard Leach to be sterilized and distributed to the public.

Homemade masks given to Warren County from residents. The masks are sterilized and distributed to residents in need. photo courtesy: Warren County

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES