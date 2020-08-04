Warren County coronavirus update Tuesday, August 4

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County is reporting three additional cases of the coronavirus bringing the total for the county to 280. Seven residents are currently sick, one of which who is in serious/critical condition.
There have been 265 residents to recover, 34 have died from the virus.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- SU football plans to play 8 teams from states on New York Travel Advisory; State Health Department has yet to sign off on the schedule
- President Trump set to hold White House briefing Tuesday afternoon
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update Tuesday, August 4
- Capital Region Storms 8/4
- Western Ave closed due to flooding