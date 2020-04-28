Warren County coronavirus update Tuesday, April 28

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A 10th resident in Warren County has died from the coronavirus. The person was a resident from a nursing home in the southern part of the county, officials said.

The county has had 143 confirmed cases of the virus, five of whom are currently hospitalized. Two are in critical condition. Those county residents who have recovered from the virus stands at 92.

The drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center conducted 25 tests Tuesday. Since April 9 the site has collected a total of 352 tests.

Out of 284 tests compiled by Glens Falls Hospital staff 15 Warren County residents and 29 residents from other counties tested positive. Warren County residents made up 45% of the total tested.

The coronavirus testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton counties can go to the site.

