Warren County coronavirus update Thursday, September 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported two new coronavirus cases Thursday morning. One of the new cases was linked to Queensbury High School.

The case is under investigation by the school district administration, Warren County Health Services and the New York State Department of Health.

The second case was linked to a resident who was exposed to a person from another county who had the virus. The Warren County resident was in quarantine before testing positive because of the exposure.

There are 22 active cases in the county and one person is hospitalized.

“As is being seen around the country, the return to school has been accompanied by a spike in COVID-19 cases locally,” Warren County health officials said. “Until Wednesday, Warren County has not had 20 or more active COVID-19 infections among residents since May 28-29.”

