Warren County coronavirus update Thursday, Sept. 17

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County is reporting three additional confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, September 17. There are now 13 active cases in the county.

Twelve of the 13 active cases are mild, one resident is in the hospital in moderate condition. Warren County has seen a total of 326 confirmed cases of the virus to date, 304 of which have recovered.

Thirty-five county residents have died from the coronavirus. Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton county residents can get tested at the Warren County Municipal Center Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m. by appointment.

More COVID-19 information for Warren County can be found on their website.

LATEST STORIES