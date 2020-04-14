Warren County coronavirus update, second death reported

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that a second person has died due to complications from coronavirus. They said that it was a person from southern Warren County, and was not a resident of a nursing home.

There have been 69 accumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Three people are being treated in the hospital. Six more recoveries were reported on Tuesday.

The Warren County/Glens Falls Hospital testing site reopened Tuesday after shutting down for bad weather on Monday. Officials say they conducted 48 tests Tuesday which was the capacity for the day. Wednesday they will reopen and bump up the number of tests to 72 a day.

Results from the first two days of testing have come back with no new positive cases for Warren County residents. The testing site is available for people living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties.

LATEST STORIES: