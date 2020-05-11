Warren County coronavirus update, one death reported

Breaking News
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Monday showing one person has died due to COVID-19. The person was a resident of a nursing home in the southern part of the county. There have been 25 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Since testing began there have been 199 accumulative cases of coronavirus in the county. Of those 199 cases, 129 people have been cleared of the virus. There are three people being treated in the hospital, all three are in critical condition.

The staff at the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services testing site performed 43 tests Monday and has tested a total of 654 people since the facility began operation April 9. Tests are also being performed by other medical providers in the county.

