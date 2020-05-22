Warren County coronavirus update, one death reported

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data on Friday afternoon showing that there have been 230 total confirmed cases. Of those 230 cases, 114 involve residents in nursing homes, 11 in assisted living and 105 in the community. There have been 144 people who have recovered from the virus.

There has been one additional death in Warren County, bringing the total to 30 deaths. Twenty of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, seven in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two in private residences. Two people are being treated in the hospital and one person is in critical condition at a nursing home.

Health care professionals in Warren County have been conducting large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities since late last week and into the weekend. The vast majority of those tests have come back negative, and positive tests have not occurred in any new facilities in Warren County as of this week.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES