Warren County coronavirus update, no new cases reported

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the first time since April 21 officials in Warren County say there are no new positive cases to report from Wednesday to Thursday. The county has had 185 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 185 cases, 116 people have been cleared of the virus.

There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. Of those fatalities, 14 have occurred at a nursing home, six in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and another at a private residence. There are three people being treated in the hospital for the virus.

An additional 29 people were tested Thursday at the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services testing site, for a total of 593 since the facility began operation April 9.

