Warren County coronavirus update: New case at Hadley-Luzerne High School

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported two COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Both cases came from county school districts. One was a new case at Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. It was the second case to come from the high school, while the elementary school has seen four, and is currently closed for the week.

In a statement Thursday, Hadley-Luzerne Central School District said the individual had not been to the high school in several days, and there was no perceived threat of the case spreading.

The other case was at Warrensburg Central School District, reported earlier Thursday. The case stemmed from the elementary school, and the individual infected had last been at the school on Monday.

Warren County said that the health and safety measures being followed at the school were strong enough that quarantining of classes or the building was not seen as necessary at the time.

“Our schools are doing a great job in assisting Warren County Health Services by providing the vital information needed to do a complete investigation,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “The superintendents and administrative staff have done an exceptional job. I am sincerely appreciative of their efforts to keep their school communities safe.”

The source of both infections remained under investigation Thursday.

The county was also monitoring 19 active coronavirus cases as of Thursday. None of those were hospitalized.

Earlier this week, the county reported two coronavirus cases stemming from the Route 9 Walmart in Queensbury. Anyone to visit that Walmart on Sept. 17, 18, 19, 23 or 25 is advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES