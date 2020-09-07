Warren County coronavirus update Monday, Sept. 7

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County said they are monitoring nine cases of coronavirus in the county including one additional case Monday. All of the residents diagnosed with the virus have mild symptoms, none are currently hospitalized.

There have been 307 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Warren County, 117 were residents in nursing homes, and another 13 were assisted living residents.

Thirty-five residents have died from the virus and there have been 289 residents who have fully recovered.

The county is also reminding students from SUNY Oneonta that they should quarantine for 14 days after returning home. They said students should use separate bathrooms if possible and contact their primary care physician for COVID-19 testing.

Testing will resume at the Warren County Municipal Center Tuesday, September 8, and is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton counties can be tested for COVID-19 with an appointment.

More coronavirus information for Warren County can be found on their website.

LATEST STORIES