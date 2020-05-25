Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Warren County coronavirus update Monday, May 25

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County reported 238 confirmed coronavirus cases, 115 of those are residents in nursing homes and 11 in assisted living. One nursing home patient is in critical condition.

Thirty residents have died from the virus and the county has documented 149 residents who recovered.

Warren County continues to conduct large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities.

Testing for Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties will continue Tuesday, May 26. Residents that want to be tested should contact their healthcare provider. Residents can call 518-761-6580 with questions.

More information can be found on Warren County’s website.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak