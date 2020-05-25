Warren County coronavirus update Monday, May 25

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County reported 238 confirmed coronavirus cases, 115 of those are residents in nursing homes and 11 in assisted living. One nursing home patient is in critical condition.

Thirty residents have died from the virus and the county has documented 149 residents who recovered.

Warren County continues to conduct large-scale testing of residents and employees of nursing homes and adult care facilities.

Testing for Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties will continue Tuesday, May 26. Residents that want to be tested should contact their healthcare provider. Residents can call 518-761-6580 with questions.

More information can be found on Warren County’s website.

