Warren County coronavirus update Monday, June 29

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, June 29. One resident with an active case is currently in isolation.

There have been 246 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, 238 of those have recovered. Thirty-three Warren County residents have died from the virus to- date.

Other residents in quarantine are being monitored. Warren County is set to begin Phase Four with the rest of the Capital Region on July 1.

Testing is available at the Warren County Municipal Center Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. for Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton county residents. For more information check Warren County’s website.