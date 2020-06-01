Warren County coronavirus update Monday, June 1

LAKE GEORGE, NY. (NEWS10)- Warren County Health Services is reporting no new cases of coronavirus for Monday, June 1. There have been 243 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in the county.
Two residents are in critical condition fromt the virus. Two hundred twenty-five have recovered from the coronavirus including 26 presumptive cases.
Testing for COVID-19 is still available for residents in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton counties at Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nearly 1,000 tests have been given since April 9. Questions about testing can be directed to Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
Warren County Health Services, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office are still watching a number of quarantined individuals with continued contact tracing.
The county is scheduled to begin Phase 2 of reopening on June 3-4. For more information visit the county’s COVID-19 website.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- ‘My heart is broken’: Lawmakers weigh in on protests across the nation
- Saratoga County reports new death in Monday coronavirus update
- Columbia County coronavirus update Monday, June 1
- Vermont DMV will resume scheduling for road tests Wednesday, June 3
- Albany County reports new death in Monday coronavirus update