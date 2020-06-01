Warren County coronavirus update Monday, June 1

LAKE GEORGE, NY. (NEWS10)- Warren County Health Services is reporting no new cases of coronavirus for Monday, June 1. There have been 243 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in the county.

Two residents are in critical condition fromt the virus. Two hundred twenty-five have recovered from the coronavirus including 26 presumptive cases.

Testing for COVID-19 is still available for residents in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton counties at Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nearly 1,000 tests have been given since April 9. Questions about testing can be directed to Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office are still watching a number of quarantined individuals with continued contact tracing.

The county is scheduled to begin Phase 2 of reopening on June 3-4. For more information visit the county’s COVID-19 website.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES