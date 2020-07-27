Warren County coronavirus update Monday, July 27

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County says one additional diagnosis brings the number of active coronavirus cases in the county to seven, as of Monday, July 27. They say the individual belongs to the same household as the couple who tested positive after traveling internationally last week.

Two residents are hospitalized, one is in critical condition. The county says no more cases have been reported after exposure to two healthcare workers who also tested positive last week.

There have been 274 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Warren County, 260 of which have recovered. Thirty-three residents have died from the virus.

After multiple requests, Warren County says wedding receptions are capped at 50 people maximum. For more information, the county suggests visiting the state’s website regarding ceremonies and receptions.

Testing is still available at Warren County Municipal Center Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m. for residents in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton counties. For more COVID-19 information for Warren County visit their website.