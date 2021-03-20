Warren County coronavirus update, March 20

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported nine new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with 11 additional recoveries.

Four Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. All are said to be moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 121 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Of these cases 117 involve mild illness.

Two school districts reportedly had new cases as well including:

Queensbury Union Free School district reported two cases.

Glens Falls City School District detailed one case.

Vaccine Update:

As of Saturday, 21,794 Warren County residents, 33.9% of the county’s population, the highest percentage among counties in the Capital Region and fourth highest in New York State, reportedly received their first vaccine doses as of March 19, and 11,168 have gotten a second dose. Find county-by-county data here.

