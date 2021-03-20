Warren County coronavirus update, March 20

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported nine new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with 11 additional recoveries.
Four Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. All are said to be moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 121 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Of these cases 117 involve mild illness.
Two school districts reportedly had new cases as well including:
- Queensbury Union Free School district reported two cases.
- Glens Falls City School District detailed one case.
Vaccine Update:
As of Saturday, 21,794 Warren County residents, 33.9% of the county’s population, the highest percentage among counties in the Capital Region and fourth highest in New York State, reportedly received their first vaccine doses as of March 19, and 11,168 have gotten a second dose. Find county-by-county data here.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 10.3 as of Saturday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,891 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 224 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,654 in the community. 220 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,730 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Saturday, 274 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.