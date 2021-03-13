Warren County coronavirus update, March 13

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 13 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with nine additional recoveries.
Four Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. Three are said to be moderately ill, and one is critically ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 121 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, and 117 of the cases involve mild illness.
Health officials say after nearly a month of declining caseload, Warren County’s active case number is currently the highest it has been since Feb. 17. All of Saturday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.
Seven were reported Thursday-Friday among Warren County residents and those from an adjacent county who work together at one Queensbury business. Officials say there are not believed to be any public exposures at this business.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 10.1 as of Saturday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,819 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,583 in the community. 213 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,658 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Saturday, 253 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, but New York made two recent changes to this program. For those who have been fully vaccinated and are two weeks past their last shot, they do not have to quarantine after travelling to non-contiguous states, effective immediately. As of April 1, the quarantine program will no longer be in effect for travel within the U.S., no matter vaccination status. Find details here https://on.ny.gov/2OGAQJO and here: http://on.ny.gov/3qEdban. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 50 travelers under this program as of Saturday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 1.8% and the Capital Region’s rate 1.6% as of Saturday afternoon. Find the full Warren County sports guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New York New York State has unveiled new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools, which can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here: http://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.
- New York State’s updated wedding/catered event guidelines, which take effect March 15, can be found here: on.ny.gov/3aSZcc3, while Warren County’s local guidance is posted on the Warren County COVID Hub website here: http://bit.ly/3pUS7M8. Those seeking more information can email weddings@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6580.
- Find more Warren County data and resources, including public exposure advisories, at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.