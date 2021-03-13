Warren County coronavirus update, March 13

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 13 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with nine additional recoveries.

Four Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. Three are said to be moderately ill, and one is critically ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 121 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, and 117 of the cases involve mild illness.

Health officials say after nearly a month of declining caseload, Warren County’s active case number is currently the highest it has been since Feb. 17. All of Saturday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.

Seven were reported Thursday-Friday among Warren County residents and those from an adjacent county who work together at one Queensbury business. Officials say there are not believed to be any public exposures at this business.

