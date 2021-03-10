Warren County coronavirus update, March 10

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 12 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with five additional recoveries.
Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized and moderately ill, unchanged from Tuesday. Health Services staff are monitoring 109 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 107 of these cases involve mild illness.
All of Wednesday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.
Warren County Health Service is finding many cases that stem from workplace exposures. Workers should avoid eating meals or taking breaks together without masks and social distancing.
Gatherings have reportedly also led to numerous recent cases and Warren County Health Services continues to recommend against indoor gatherings with those from outside your household. If you attend a gathering, wear a mask and maintain social distance.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 10.6 as of Wednesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,784 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,548 in the community. 211 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,635 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five (35) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two (2) at an assisted living facility and five (5) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five (5) resided in assisted living.
- As of Thursday, 211 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, requiring quarantining and COVID testing upon return to New York if you visit non-contiguous states. Changed in this program are scheduled for later this month, and New York’s guidelines can be found here: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/11/interm_guidance_travel_advisory.pdf and additional Warren County information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3n5zGns. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 46 travelers under this program as of Wednesday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 1.7% and the Capital Region’s rate 2.0% as of Wednesday morning. Find the full Warren County sports guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New York New York State has unveiled new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools, which can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here: http://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.
- A number of recent public COVID exposure advisories have been issued in connection with cases at local businesses. Details can be found here: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
- New York State’s updated wedding/catered event guidelines, which take effect March 15, can be found here: on.ny.gov/3aSZcc3, while Warren County’s local guidance is posted on the Warren County COVID Hub website here: http://bit.ly/3pUS7M8. Those seeking more information can email weddings@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6580.