Warren County coronavirus update, March 10

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 12 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with five additional recoveries.

Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized and moderately ill, unchanged from Tuesday. Health Services staff are monitoring 109 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, 107 of these cases involve mild illness.

All of Wednesday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.

Warren County Health Service is finding many cases that stem from workplace exposures. Workers should avoid eating meals or taking breaks together without masks and social distancing.

Gatherings have reportedly also led to numerous recent cases and Warren County Health Services continues to recommend against indoor gatherings with those from outside your household. If you attend a gathering, wear a mask and maintain social distance.

COVID-19 Data/Resources: