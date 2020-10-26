Warren County coronavirus update includes new case at Queensbury schools

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Servicers reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, after a week with few new cases. One new recovery was also confirmed.

The county reported that one of the new cases was connected to Queensbury Union Free School District. The school district said in a release that the person had been present at both the middle and high school buildings.

The county was not able to confirm how the person contacted coronavirus, but is not advising any other contacts to quarantine or be tested.

The district has seen other coronavirus cases at their elementary school, intermediate school, and Head Start program.

The county was able to clarify that two other new cases Monday were members of a household who traveled out of state, and may have been infected during those travels. They did not go to a travel advisory state.

One of the two remaining cases became infected through a household member who had previously tested positive. The source for the fifth remains under investigation.

