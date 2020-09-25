Warren County coronavirus update Friday, September 25

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Officials reported an additional four cases of the coronavirus in the county during Friday’s briefing. There are now 24 active cases in the county.

Of the new four cases, one is linked to someone at the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District’s Stuart Townsend Elementary School, another is linked to a person who was taking care of someone who tested positive in another county, one came in contact with an individual at a travel baseball game where infections were documented earlier this week, and the fourth was exposed at their job in another county.

There is one person hospitalized and there have been 35 deaths since the outbreak began.

