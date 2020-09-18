Warren County coronavirus update Friday, September 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case among Warren County residents as of Friday morning, with no additional recoveries. There are 14 active cases in the county.

They said the new case appears to stem from coronavirus exposure at the person’s place of employment in a neighboring county. Thirteen of the coronavirus cases have mild illness and one is hospitalized with moderate illness.

There are no new COVID-19 cases or developments to report as of Friday related to two individuals who have COVID-19 and were in a Queensbury school district building last week.

Warren County Health Services officials are working closely with Queensbury Union Free School District administration and the New York State Department of Health staff to monitor this situation.

