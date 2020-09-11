Warren County coronavirus update Friday, September 11

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County is reporting five additional cases of coronavirus Friday, September 11. The county is currently monitoring 15 active mild cases.

There have been a total of 317 confirmed cases of the virus, of which 293 have recovered. Thirty-five Warren County residents have died from coronavirus.

Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton county residents can get tested at the Warren County Municipal Center Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m. by appointment.

The county is warning of a coronavirus testing telephone scam. They are reminding residents the Warren County Health Department will contact them if they have been exposed to the virus and they will not ask for payment over the telephone. More information can be found on the Warren County website.

LATEST STORIES